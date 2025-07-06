Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,859 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,658,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

