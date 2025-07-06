FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 541,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 105,311.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Up 4.7%

BATS BUFD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

