Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 57,911 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

