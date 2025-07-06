Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.95% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 188,475 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,458,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,642,000.

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $47.21 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

