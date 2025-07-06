Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 832,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 768,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $69.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

