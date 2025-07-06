Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 955,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,837,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $18.69 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $650,552.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,066,745.22. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 233,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,242. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,450 shares of company stock worth $1,313,523. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

