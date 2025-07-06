CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$75,386.82 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$75,386.82.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.54.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
