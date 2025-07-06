Reviewing N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -105.71% -162.27% -25.16% N2OFF -2,417.47% -116.22% -86.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 4.29 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -2.73 N2OFF $210,000.00 31.57 -$5.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Moolec Science and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

N2OFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Summary

N2OFF beats Moolec Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

