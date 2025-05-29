Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,708,000 after buying an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after buying an additional 481,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

