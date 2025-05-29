MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

