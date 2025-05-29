Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

