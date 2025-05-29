Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 465,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BP by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

