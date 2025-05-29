Marcum Wealth LLC Has $64.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 218,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,536,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,095,000 after acquiring an additional 84,472 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 176,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,576,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

