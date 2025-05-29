Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.64 and its 200 day moving average is $533.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

