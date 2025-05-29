Top Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Okta, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or finance the essential physical assets and facilities—such as highways, bridges, power plants, water systems and telecom networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these assets often operate under regulated rates or long‐term contracts, infrastructure stocks tend to deliver stable, predictable cash flows and dividends. Investors typically include them for income and diversification, given their lower sensitivity to broader market swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $136.77. 167,675,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,049,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.73. 22,138,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,519,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.06. 11,783,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,011,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Okta (OKTA)

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $18.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,457,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -306.45, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,716. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56.

