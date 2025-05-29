Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4%

XOM opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

