Trust Co of the South Sells 78,848 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co of the South trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,848 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

