jvl associates llc Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

