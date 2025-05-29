JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $732.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

