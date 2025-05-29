235 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Life Line Wealth Management LLC

Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.1% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.92 and its 200 day moving average is $969.04. The stock has a market cap of $514.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.