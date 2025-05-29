4,714 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $303.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

