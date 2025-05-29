Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

