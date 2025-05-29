iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.