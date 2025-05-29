Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $71,877,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

TMO opened at $401.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

