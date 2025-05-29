Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.