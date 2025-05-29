Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,878,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,206,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

