Trust Co of the South Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co of the South decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South's holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average of $161.61. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $458.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

