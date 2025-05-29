jvl associates llc Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.1% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $501.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.