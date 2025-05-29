The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

