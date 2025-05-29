Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

