Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,762 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Paycom Software worth $76,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,426 shares of company stock worth $36,577,802. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $263.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

