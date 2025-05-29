Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.61. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

