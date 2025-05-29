Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

