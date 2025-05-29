Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FISR opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.78.
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.