Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FISR opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

