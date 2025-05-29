Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,284 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

