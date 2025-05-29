Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $50.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

