Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $78,289.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,673.34. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,288 shares of company stock worth $8,845,948 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

