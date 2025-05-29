Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,125,938 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,938 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $78,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

