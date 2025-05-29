DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Position Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBND. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

DBND opened at $45.46 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

