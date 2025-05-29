Trust Co of the South Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trust Co of the South grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $264.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.