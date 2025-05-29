Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,668 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

