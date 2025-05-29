Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VONOY stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Vonovia has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.73.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 72.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
