Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.4%

VONOY stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Vonovia has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 72.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

About Vonovia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

