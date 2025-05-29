Trust Co of the South Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

