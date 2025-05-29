Trust Co of the South Buys 112 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

