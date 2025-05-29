Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

