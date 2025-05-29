Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6%

BSX opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,155 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.