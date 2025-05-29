Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

