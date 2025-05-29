Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

