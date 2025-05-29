VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.