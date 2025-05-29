First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,050 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,858,684 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.